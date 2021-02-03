Hyrum man suspected of voyeurism arrested again for sexting teenage girl

Booking photo for Zachary Taylor Oakden (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 26-year-old Hyrum man already facing charges of voyeurism has been arrested again for allegedly sexting with the teenage victim. Zachary T. Oakden was booked Tuesday into the Cache County Jail.

According to the second arrest report, Cache County sheriff’s deputies were contacted Feb 1, by the 16-year-old girl’s mother. She claimed that Oakden, who was recently released on pretrial supervision, was texting her daughter. The messages were sexual in nature.

The deputy spoke to probation officials. They confirmed, Oakden had been ordered to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18, while his first criminal case progresses through the court.

Deputies arrested Oakden and booked him on suspicion of enticing a minor. He is temporarily being held without bail.

In December, deputies claim they uncovered a video showing Oakden hiding a camera inside a bathroom and then leaving. A short time later, the alleged teenage victim is observed coming into the bathroom and disrobing, before getting into a shower. She later gets dressed and leaves.

Oakden was again seen on the video coming into the bathroom and retrieving what appeared to be a hidden cell phone. The video then ended.

Deputies obtained a search warrant to view Oakden’s phone. It allegedly contained nude images of at least 10 minors.

Oakden was later charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony, in 1st District Court. He was granted pretrial release but ordered not to have any contact with minors.

Deputies suspect the alleged victim of the first case is the same individual Oakden was reportedly sexting with. He could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

will@cvradio.com