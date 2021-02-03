Idaho moves into Stage 3 of virus plan as case rate drops

Photo by Thom Bradley from Burst

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Gov. Brad Little is moving Idaho to Stage 3 of his coronavirus reopening plan, lessening restrictions on the size of group gatherings as the rate of infections continues to drop statewide. Little made the announcement Tuesday, urging residents to stay vigilant in working to slow the spread of the virus.

Under Stage 3, gatherings should be limited to 50 or fewer people. Political, religious, educational, youth sports and health care related events are exempt from the restriction.

Johns Hopkins University says there were just under 434 new cases for every 100,000 Idaho residents in the past two weeks, ranking the state 35th in the country for new cases per capita.