Janeen Ann Jarman Ballif, the kindest, most loving person who enjoyed caring for others, returned to her heavenly home on February 1, 2021, when her heart could no longer take care of her.

Janeen was born December 4, 1952, in Ogden, Utah, to Charles and Joyce (Hickman) Jarman. She grew up traveling the world with her sisters, mom, and Marine father but home base was always Cache Valley.

She graduated from Seoul American High School and Utah State University, where she studied music education. Music was the balm of her soul and she passed that love on to her family.

While at USU, she met a shy young man at a dance, and they fell in love. Janeen married Dennis Ballif on July 23, 1973, in the Logan Utah LDS Temple. They were blessed with four wonderful children and 5 grandchildren, who could do no wrong in her eyes.

Mom loved attending concerts and games, reading stories and watching movies, giving hugs, and showering love on her family. Despite her constant health struggles, she remained selfless in her desires; she preferred to focus on her family rather than on her own difficulties.

Janeen is survived by her husband, Dennis; her children, Jenny Ballif, Megan (and Travis) Farber, Robert (and Kelly) Ballif, and Elizabeth Ballif; her grandchildren, Elder Matthew Ballif, Kori, Brenden, Ammon, and Addison; her mother-in-law, Sara Ballif; and sisters, Rebecca Jarman and Jill Gerrish. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Joyce, and her father-in-law, Richard Ballif.

Funeral services will be Friday, February 5, 2021, at 12:00 noon in the Clifton LDS church, 170 West 1st North, Clifton, Idaho.

Interment will be in the Clifton Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home.