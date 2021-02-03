John Eborn Skinner (Johnny) was welcomed home by his sweet Shelby Lin, and loved ones on January 31, 2021 at the age of 65 due to complications from COVID-19.

John was born on March 9, 1955 to Clifford John and Golda Eborn Skinner of Dingle, Idaho. He was the 8th of 12 children. He graduated from Bear Lake High School in 1973 and attended 1 year at Ricks College.

Growing up, he worked for his mom and dad on the Skinner farm/dairy, where he learned good work ethics at a young age working alongside his family.

He then got a job working for Union Pacific Railroad as a track laborer. After that he drove a delivery truck for Meadow Gold. John then decided to have a career with the Union Pacific Railroad as a conductor.

In 1975 John met his sweetheart Ellen Hymas and they were married on February 28, 1976 in Liberty, Idaho. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 4, 1978. They made their home in Dingle, Idaho and lived there for 36 years, where they raised their 5 children. They then moved to Preston, Idaho in 2012.

He retired in 2018 putting in 40 years. John said that “Retirement was the best job he ever had” and only got to enjoy 3 years of it.

John enjoyed working alongside his 2 boys and oldest daughter on the South 40 Ranch. Dad was proud of his 3 girls and the women they have become.

Being part of the Dingle Irrigation board and burning ditches in the spring were things he loved doing. John loved serving in the Church, and the Ward Clerk was his favorite calling which he had for 20 years.

John always looked forward to the opening day of the deer hunt with his boys and grandkids. He loved spending his free time on the four-wheeler and side-by-side.

John’s favorite thing to do was to tease and “scare the shit out of everyone.” John was the most selfless and giving man, always putting others needs before his own. John was a “light to everyone he met” and his neighbors have said “the neighborhood won’t be the same without him.” Acts of service is what he lived for.

John is survived by his loving wife Ellen; 4 children Jared (Alexis) Skinner of Dingle, Idaho; Randy (Cassie Ann) Skinner of Dingle, Idaho; Cassie Jo (Collin) Roberts of Erda, Utah; and McKenzie (Deven) King of Bennington, Idaho; 15 grandchildren, 3 spouses of grandchildren, and 1 great-grandkid; His precious dogs Ava and Sasha; 9 siblings Terrell (Denise) Skinner, Wayne (Donna) Skinner, Ann (Morton) Hunter, Rex (Nancy) Skinner, Lorna Wells, Evan (Jolaine) Skinner, Kyle (Cindy) Skinner, Tracy Hayes, Kelly (Justin) Skinner and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his daughter Shelby Lin; his parents Clifford and Golda Skinner, two brothers and their wives Kent (EmmaLou) Skinner, and Kirk (Janet) Skinner, and a brother-in-law Lynn Wells.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021 in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Dingle Ward Chapel, Dingle, Idaho at 12:00 noon.

Interment will be in the Dingle Cemetery following the services.

Due to COVID-19 there will only be a private viewing. Masks are strongly encouraged.

In lieu of flowers, donations to our mom, Ellen Skinner would be greatly appreciated. To donate, please contact one of the family members on where to send it or you can also Venmo Dain Schwab@maceymariefloral (For John Skinner’s Funeral).

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.