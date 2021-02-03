Logan sex-offender arrested for allegedly enticing teenage boy

Booking photo for Bradley Drew Sorenson (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 55-year-old Logan man previously convicted of sexually assaulting a teenager has been arrested on suspicion of sexting with a teenage boy. Bradley D. Sorenson was booked Tuesday into the Cache County Jail.

According to a probable cause statement, in November, Logan City police officers received a cyber-tip that Sorenson was reportedly exchanging pornographic photos with a 15-year-old boy. The information was submitted through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Officers allege Sorenson sent numerous chat messages to the alleged victim through Facebook Messenger. The messages were sexual in nature and included pornographic photographs of each other.

Facebook provided police officers with the entire chat log between Sorenson and the boy. It included Sorenson telling the teen to delete everything so he wouldn’t get into trouble. The two also discussed meeting up to have sex.

Police tracked the messages to Sorenson’s Logan apartment, near 123 N Main St. They also determined the alleged victim lived in the same building.

Officers questioned Sorenson at the police department. He admitted to exchanging messages with the 15-year-old boy but denied ever meeting up with him to engage in sexual acts. He also asked for an attorney, when interrogated about the nude images.

Court records show, Sorenson is a registered sex-offender. In 2004, he was convicted of sexual battery of a minor in Idaho.

Sorenson is being held temporarily without bail. He will likely be arraigned in 1st District Court Thursday afternoon.

