March 18, 1928 – February 3, 2021 (age 92)

Myrna C. Low died at Legacy House on February 3, 2021 due to complications related to age. She was 92.

Myrna was born on March 18, 1928 in Preston, Idaho. She was the 5th child born to Jesse Willmore Carter and Sadie Kershaw. She learned the value of hard work at an early age with the sudden death of her father at age 7.

She attended Central Elementary, Jefferson Junior High and graduated from Preston High in 1946.

As a young woman she worked for the telephone company in Preston and in her later life worked as the school lunch secretary at Sky View High for 18 years.

She married Charles Low November 4, 1948 in the Logan Temple. They made their home for 59 years in Smithfield raising their 4 children.

Myrna’s greatest joy and sense of accomplishment came from being a wife and mother. She enjoyed staying at home caring for her children and keeping an immaculate house. She was a fabulous cook, canner, seamstress, fishing companion to our dad. She especially loved her family coming home for the feast she loved to prepare on her favorite holiday, Thanksgiving.

Myrna is survived by her four children Lex (Ann) Low, Lorraine (Craig) Earl, Scott (Darla) Low, and Joyce (David) Scott. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 2 sisters, Kliss Choules and LouDean Baird, both from Idaho. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, 3 sisters, a brother and a grandson.

Private family services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 South 100 East Logan, Utah.

This service will be streamed live via Zoom and can be viewed by clicking here.

Internment will be in the Smithfield Cemetery.

The family wish to express our thanks and gratitude to Legacy House and Encompass Health and Hospice for the loving care given to Mom this past year.