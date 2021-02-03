Rodney Gary Butler, 63, passed away on February 2, 2021 from complications related to COPD.

He was born June 3, 1957 in Ogden, Utah to his parents Sharon (Blecha) and Gary Butler.

After a long fight, our husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and cherished friend is finally able to breathe easy. Rod will always be in our hearts and be known for the loving and easy going man that he was. Everyone was naturally drawn to him, especially the children!

Rod met his wife Stacie Kofoed in 2009 and they married in February of 2011, together they raised two strong and amazing boys, Hayden and Tucker. Rod was blessed with two beautiful daughters, Amy and Jenny, from his first marriage. Rod was so proud of his four children and loved them beyond measure! In 2018 our youngest grandson Hazen was born and he and Papa have been an inseparable duo ever since.

Rod served in the U.S. Army from 1971 to 1974 and was an exceptional welder for the majority of his career. After suffering an injury in 2009 he began driving for Dairyway Transport and Sandridge in 2010 until November 2019 when he was no longer able to work. He formed some wonderful friendships during this time. A heartfelt thank you to Todd and Brian for treating Rod like family, even though he often joked about it, he loved working with you!

Throughout life Rods greatest joy came from his family. He loved to hunt, fish, camp, golf and just be around his loved ones!

Rod is survived by his wife, Stacie, four children Amy Butler (Mark), Jennifer Butler Parkin, Hayden Kofoed (Alexz), Tucker Kofoed, six grandchildren, Hazen, Kyler, Kailee, Cyneshia, Kaiden and Cynthia (Tyler), and two great-grandsons, Ezyriah and Jaxson. His brothers and sisters, Don (Diane) Gale, Bob Butler, Shauna (Rob) Glance, David Butler (Diane) and Kim Bennett (Todd). He loved each of his nieces and nephews like they were his own! Rod was preceded in death by his parents and many loved ones.

Special heartfelt thanks to Rods amazing hospice team Bonnie and Shannon. Your love and compassion were felt in everything you did!

Rod, you leave us with such an un-fillable void, you are so loved and are going to be so missed by all that knew you. Fish-on hunni!

Funeral services for Rod will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 11:00am at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral service from 9:30 – 10:30am.

The funeral service will be live streamed and may be viewed by clicking here.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.