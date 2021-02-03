Roma Thomson Freeman

August 8, 1930 – February 1, 2021 (age 90)

Our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother left this life on February 1, 2021.

Roma was born at home on August 8, 1930 in Richmond, Utah to Zeruah and J Laville Thomson.

She was educated in Richmond and Logan City schools. One year after graduation, Roma married her high school sweetheart Monte H. Freeman. They were together for 69 years before his passing in 2018.

Together they raised their five children. Kathy (deceased) Glen Crosby, Lori (Reid) Geddes, Vicky Lynn (Steve) Goodwin, Christine (Scott) Elwood, Lonnie (Beth) Freeman. She is survived by 18 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren.

Roma was very proud of her family and their accomplishments. Family has always been important to her throughout her life. As her children grew, she ran an orderly home and often prepared thoughtful meals and dressed her children in home sewn clothes. Her children remember how creative she was and how much she enjoyed hand work. She also loved traveling.

For many years she answered the phone and scheduled haircut appointments for dad’s business, Mont’s Barbershop.

Roma served faithfully in many callings during her lifelong membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as the gospel was very important to her. She has always been a good example to her family of love and service. She was a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers where she made many special and dear friends.

Her hobbies included flower arranging and gardening. She spent 26 years as a member of the Artistic Designers Club in Salt Lake City and won many special awards for her arrangements. Over the years, many people passing by her home stopped to comment on the beautiful flower beds in her yard that surround her home of 64 years.

Family members who proceeded her in death are her husband Monte, daughter Kathy, her parents and three sisters Artella, Marilyn, and Elouise.

At mothers request we will not be holding a funeral. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon in the Richmond Utah Cemetery, 250 North 200 East, Richmond, Utah on Saturday, February 6, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the LDS Mission Fund or Humanitarian Fund.