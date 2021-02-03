January 14, 1969 – February 1, 2021 (age 52)

Trudi Dale (Abel) Low, 52, unexpectedly passed away February 1, 2021 in Logan, Utah.

She was born on January 14, 1969 in Logan, Utah the daughter of Fred and Lila Kemp Abel.

As a teenager, Trudi was able to do some traveling to visit her sister Dixie, she often said how much she enjoyed that time.

In California she met her first husband Thomas Camus and they had one daughter (Crystal), they later divorced, and she met and fell in love with Brian Watson and they share a son (Dustin). She later met and married Greg Spring and they share two daughters (Sierra and Aspen), they later divorced.

In 2000, she married James Low and became a blended family with four more girls (Amber, Kristina, Tera, and Nycole), they later separated. Trudi was a free spirit who thrived on helping others to be happy.

Trudi had a passion for life, a heart full of love and she had many ventures in life. She worked as a secretary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints PM Group.

She had a talent for capturing moments in pictures and documenting them in beautiful scrapbooks. She was heavily involved in Creative Memories scrapbooking, while doing this she was able to earn money, make lifelong friends, and always had so much fun.

When her secretary job ended, she took the time to stay at home and raise her kids. She then started working as the daycare provider for her grandchildren and it was a job that she loved more than anything.

Trudi was a special soul who always wanted to help everyone heal and be happy. She loved spending time with her family, she cherished the time that she got to spend with her siblings and their sister sleepovers. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy and the light of her life and she always made sure they knew it. She was the fun and silly grandma who loved endlessly and was always there to listen whenever she was needed.

She was selfless and caring in everything she ever did. She did not hold grudges and would always welcome you into her arms. Her love and passion for life, family, and friends was so big and fierce. She loved the color purple and collected all kinds of crystals and rocks. She also collected angels and always felt a special connection with them, she now has her own angel wings that she will no doubt use to still comfort and heal those she loves. Her beautiful smile and contagious laugh will never be forgotten.

Trudi is proceeded in death by her parents Fred and Lila Abel, two grandchildren DJ and Brylee, and a niece AdraLee Foster.

She is survived by her children, Crystal (Dan) Parry, Dustin Watson, Sierra Spring, and Aspen (Joey) Landon; her grandkids Destiny, Lindsee, Michael, Dashton, Brooklyn, Prestlee, Hunter, Corrah, Maceyn, Addyson, Talyn, Thomas and Acelyn; Her two great-granddaughters MaryJane and Journey; and her siblings Dixie (Jay) Bassett, Christine Abel, Barbara Rogers, Rodney Abel, Todd (Kathi) Abel, Eric (TrinaDee) Abel; and many other family and honorary family members.

In Lieu of flowers please send any cards and donations to Cache Valley Mortuary.

We will be holding private services due to the current COVID guidelines.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.