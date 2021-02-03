USU rated as one of nation’s top 25 schools for online Bachelor’s programs

LOGAN – For a seventh straight year U.S. News & World Report (USNWR) has recognized Utah State University as one of the top 25 online bachelor’s programs in the nation.

The new 2021 rankings list USU 21st, up two places from the 2020 list.

Rene Eborn is assistant vice president in academic and instructional services.

“Our faculty care a lot about our online learning and they work very hard with support professionals to put out online courses that they have developed,” Eborn explains, “and they provide unique and engaging ways to help students get the best possible education.”

Eborn explains the process followed by U.S. News and World Report.

“They do comparisons to help figure out which institutions have certain qualifications to get these rankings — they benchmark them against each other — and they include things like application requirements and tuition and financial aid policies,” she adds.

USNWR recognizes USU as Utah’s top-ranked online university.

USU was also selected 12th in the nation in its online bachelor’s programs for veterans and eighth in its bachelor’s programs for psychology.

USU offers 13 online bachelor’s degrees and 19 online master’s degrees.