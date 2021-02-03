Utah State football announces 2021 signing class

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State head football coach Blake Anderson announced his first signing class on Wednesday, as part of the NCAA National Signing Day. The class, which includes 19 total players, is comprised of 10 four-year transfers, eight high school signees and one junior college transfer.

Of the 19 players, five signed with Utah State in December and three are return missionaries. Overall, 15 of the players are currently enrolled at Utah State for the 2021 spring semester.

The state of Utah produced the most signees with eight, followed by four players from Texas, two from California, and one player each from Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Washington.

In all, Utah State’s 2021 class includes 11 recruits on defense and eight on offense. Of those 11 signees, seven are listed as defensive linemen, to go along with three wide receivers, two defensive backs, two linebackers, two offensive linemen, and one player each at quarterback, running back and tight end.

The national letter-of-intent signing period for football began on Wednesday, Feb. 3, and has been extended to Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021.

Full 2021 USU Signing Class Release: Utah State Football National Signing Day Release

AUDIO: Blake Anderson announces USU football’s 2021 recruiting class