COVID-19 deaths in Northern Utah at 64 with two more Thursday

BRIGHAM CITY – Thursday, two Box Elder County men became the 63rd and 64th Northern Utah residents to die from the coronavirus. Both were between 65-84 years of age, one was hospitalized at the time of death while the other lived in a long-term care facility.

There have been 37 COVID fatalities in Box Elder County, 27 in Cache County and none in Rich County.

The Utah Department of Health reported 14 new deaths Thursday. Three of those occurred before Jan. 14, 2021. The new report lists 1,711 Utah deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The Bear River Health Department Thursday listed 62 positive coronavirus cases in the district with 18,769 cases since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 710 patients in the district who have been hospitalized: 497 in Cache County, 208 in Box Elder County and five in Rich County. There are 17,547 who have recovered among the 18,769 total cases in the district.

During his Thursday press briefing Gov. Spencer Cox was asked about the rollout of the vaccine in Utah.

“The distribution of vaccine isn’t based on our population,” Gov. Cox explained. “The distribution of the vaccine to our state is only based on our adult population. Which means that Utah is getting a lower percentage of vaccine as a percent of total population because we’re the youngest state in the nation.”

State Epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn said the decline in cases and the impact of vaccinations on health care workers is making a difference in Utah.

“Health care workers were among the first populations to get vaccinated,” Dr. Dunn said. “Most of them have received both doses and we have started to see a decline in health care worker infections due to the COVID. This is likely due in part to the vaccine but also due to a decrease in cases in our communities as well. So things are looking really good for us in Utah.”

Thursday state officials announced 17,522 more Utahns were vaccinated against the virus so now 362,701 vaccine doses have been administered statewide.

The testing of 9,149 people in Utah since Wednesday found 1,273 new cases for a positivity rate of 13.9 percent the last 24 hours. The state’s rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 16.5 percent while the rolling seven -day average for positive tests is 1,264 per day.

There are 365 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. From the beginning of the outbreak hospitalizations now total 13,697.

The most recent Idaho report shows 164,163 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 1,748 deaths in Idaho with 1,021 positive tests in Franklin County, 333 cases in Bear Lake County and 312 in Oneida County.