Idaho man refused bail for alleged domestic dispute and kidnapping in Richmond

LOGAN — A 33-year-old Preston Idaho man charged with allegedly assaulting his wife during a confrontation has been refused bail. Tracy M. Henrie was ordered to remain in jail after a judge called the suspects actions “concerning” and a risk to the alleged victim’s safety.

Henrie participated in a virtual detention hearing in 1st District Court Thursday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He was previously charged with aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony; plus one count of aggravated assault and three counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, all third-degree felonies; and driving on a suspended license, a class C misdemeanor.

On Jan. 18, a couple allegedly called 911, stating they had witnessed a confrontation between Henrie and another woman, near 200 W. Main St. in Richmond. The witnesses said it appeared the alleged victim was being held against her will and tried to flee several times before being forced into an SUV that drove away.

During Thursday’s hearing, Cache County Deputy Attorney Dane Murray asked the court to keep Henrie in jail. As evidence, he played security camera footage of the alleged assault.

The video showed a dark blue Dodge Durango following along the side of a woman. The vehicle stopped and Henrie got out and confronted her. He appeared to grab the female by the throat, pick her up, and force her into the passenger’s side of the SUV.

The video also showed the woman trying to fight her way out of the vehicle and attempting to flee several times as the argument continued.

Public defender Ryan Holdaway said he couldn’t argue that there weren’t criminal actions committed by his client, who may not have chosen the best way to resolve the dispute that night. But, he claimed, prosecutors had exaggerated the charges. He added, the woman had asked the court to release her husband, who had cooperated with investigators.

Holdaway said the evidence didn’t show Henrie specifically chocking the alleged victim. He stated that there was more to what happened that night, explaining how the woman was reportedly intoxicated at the time and his client was trying to protect her.

Murray said the evidence justified the aggravated charges. He also believed the alleged victim was minimizing the incident out of fear.

Judge Brian Cannell said although there might be questions, “the video speak for itself.” It showed the woman being picked up and thrown into the vehicle. He also expressed concern for the public’s safety if the suspect was released.

Henrie was ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing Feb. 18, when it will be determined whether or not he is bound over on all of the charges. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

