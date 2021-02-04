Logan incentives to downtown developers reach $1 million

This structure at 25 West, 300 North in Logan is slated for demolition under a recent agreement between the Logan Redevelopment Agency and and 300 North LLC.

LOGAN – Acting in their capacity as the Logan Redevelopment Agency (RDA), the members of the Logan City Council approved a grant Tuesday in the amount of $150,000 to 300 North Main LLC to facilitate the demolition of structures at 25 West 300 North and at 339 North Main Street.

That decision brings the total of financial incentives recently provided by the city to ongoing and future downtown redevelopment projects to $1 million.

City officials say the ultimate goal of those projects is to promote residential living in the downtown area, boost the city’s property tax base and encourage additional redevelopment projects.

Kirk Jensen, the city’s economic development director, told the council members that the grant to 300 North Main LLC should be considered an investment toward the city’s hope of seeing a residential or commercial development in the 300 block on the west side of North Main Street.

The City of Logan recently acquired 1.5 acres of property on the northwest corner of 300 North Main Street. Mayor Holly Daines said that the city is now removing asbestos from the vacant buildings at that location and will eventually demolish those structures to make way for a future development.

Properties now held by 300 North LLC at 339 North Main St. and 25/35 West 300 North are adjacent to and surrounded by city property, respectively.

Given that the city recognizes that the removal of structures at those locations would help to “fully maximize the development potential of the 300 North corner,” Kirk Jensen said that the RDA is providing an incentive of up to $150,000 as a credit toward the demolition of those buildings.

In September, the RDA approved a grant of $500,000 for Phase 1 of the Mill Creek residential complex already under construction near the corner of 100 South and 100 West. A second phase of that project is proposed to extend the development east toward Main Street. That proposal will be reviewed by the Historic Preservation Committee later this month.

In January, the RDA members voted to provide a grant in the amount of $350,000 to a proposed multi-family residential project at 159 South and 100 East in Logan.

That project, now underway by L59 Multifamily LLC, would create a 108-unit apartment complex and 10 town homes fronting on 100 East Street.

During her State of the City address Tuesday to city council members, Daines also revealed that the city now intends to move ahead with its stalled redevelopment plan for the Center Block in downtown Logan.

“The revised plans (for that project),” she explained, “will keep the Plaza 45 and the building to the south as requested by the Historic Preservation Committee. We will demolish the Emporium and an adjacent building to create a plaza, a gathering place to benefit our citizens, including an ice rink, a splash pad and stage.”

The city development director said that the $150,000 credit for 300 North LLC approved Tuesday is predicated on the demolition of the buildings on its property “as soon as is reasonably allowable,” but not later than Dec. 31, 2025.

The proposed RDA agreement also includes conditions that the city be reimbursed if 300 North LLC sells the aforementioned properties to another entity and that Logan retains the right of first refusal to purchase the properties for a period of five years.