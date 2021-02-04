July 26, 1955 – January 28, 2021 (age 65)

Mary Ann Gregory Preece, 65, passed away on January 28, 2021 at her home in Smithfield, Utah after a battle with bladder cancer.

Mary Ann was born on July 26, 1955 in Logan, Utah, the youngest of six children to Seth and Bernice Gregory.

She was married to Carl Miller Preece Jr. on December 8, 1973. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan Temple.

During the early years of their marriage, Mary Ann traveled the world with Carl while he was serving time in the military before they finally settled in Utah. They were blessed with four children and 5 grand-children.

Mary Ann enjoyed scrapbooking and making cards. Her family knew they would receive beautiful hand-made cards every Christmas. She had also recently joined her husband in the hobby of ham radio operating recently receiving her Technician class license to begin broadcasting.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Carl; her children, Erin (Danny) Cifuentes, Victoria (Kevin) Croxall, and Brian (Victoira) Preece; her grandchildren, Alanna, Jeremy, Kadon and Brooklyn; her sister, Beth (Don) Ellis, brothers Ted (Rhea) Gregory and Max (Dixie) Gregory, and sister-in-law, Bonnie Gregory. She was preceded in death by her parents, Seth and Bernice, her in-laws, Carl and Jane, 2 brothers, Bob and Kay, her son, Jeremy, and her granddaughter, Austin.

Memorial service will be held Monday, February 8, 2021, at 11:00am in the Smithfield 28th Ward church at 640 North 200 East in Smithfield, Utah. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.

The services may be viewed online for those who cannot attend the service and may be viewed by clicking here.

Our Family Chain

We little knew that morning that God would call your name.

In life we loved you dearly: in death we do the same.

It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone,

For part of us went with you the day God called you home.

You left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide,

And though we cannot see you, you are always by our side.

Our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same,

But as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again.