New Utah congressman holds premiere Radio Town Hall

LOGAN — The first of a Radio Town Hall that was heard Thursday afternoon on KVNU’s For the People and also on radio in Vernal was held by new congressman for the First District Blake Moore.

Moore had praise for new governor Spencer J Cox who announced on Thursday that Utah will be getting more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine than was anticipated. He feels the state has handled the whole situation well.

“No state’s done this perfectly and we’ve lost far too many lives. But given what we’ve had, we’ve been able to see Utah come out of this in a good spot and we’re still working towards that. Our economy as a whole, there’s areas that are of great concern for me, particularly the Uintah Basin that’s been hit pretty hard. But the economy as a whole has outperformed other areas of the country, so that’s something to be excited to highlight“, said Moore.

One caller asked how the congressman and the state was going to handle the new executive orders coming down from the Biden administration on federal and public lands in Utah, considering how the president has halted energy production on these lands. Moore said the orders will be felt in Utah.

“An enormous impact, so immediately when these took place, we had a statement that included Governor Cox, and the Lieutenant Governor, I believe. Right now, it’s analyzing what’s taken place and determining the response.”

Moore acknowledged that over the last 2 years, the Republicans lost the majority in the House and then recently the Senate after the election in Georgia. He said it is an opportunistic point for the Democratic party right now. Moore said what they were hoping to see was President Biden taking a more ‘let’s work together’ and unity approach.

AUDIO: Congressman Blake Moore talks with Jason Williams on first in a series of Town Halls