Utah State football announces four additional games to BYU series

Utah State University takes home the old wagon wheel in celebration of their victory over Brigham Young University on Friday, October 5, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. Utah State won the game 45 to 20. (Megan Nielsen)

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State Vice President and Director of Athletics John Hartwell announced Thursday that four additional games have been added to its existing football contract with BYU, extending the series through 2026.

Of the four additional games, Utah State will host BYU on Merlin Olsen Field in Logan on Sept. 16, 2023 and Oct. 3, 2025, while BYU will host USU at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Oct. 4, 2024 and Oct. 2, 2026.

The two remaining games on the contract will see Utah State host BYU this fall on Oct. 1, 2021, while the Cougars will host the Aggies on Sept. 30, 2022.

All-time, Utah State and BYU have faced one another 89 times as the Aggies are 37-49-3 against the Cougars, including a 19-18-2 record in Logan, an 18-30-1 record in Provo and an 0-3 record at neutral sites.

Overall, BYU is Utah State’s second-most played rivalry behind Utah (112) as the Aggies and Cougars have played one another every year except 10 (1943, 1944, 1945, 1995, 1998, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2020) dating back to the inaugural meeting in 1922.

