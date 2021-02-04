Utah State women’s basketball drops home contest to Fresno State, 90-62

LOGAN, Utah — Utah State women’s basketball (4-10, 2-7 MW) had a strong first half, but lost at home to Fresno State (10-6, 8-3 MW), 90-62, on Thursday night inside the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

USU scored 41 points in the first half, its second-most points scored in an opening half this season, as the Aggies trailed 42-41 at halftime. Utah State had just three first half turnovers and shot the ball at a 39.5 percent rate (17-of-43), but couldn’t maintain that pace through the final two quarters. The Bulldogs outscored USU in the second half, 48-21, while shooting 49.3 percent (35-of-71) from the field on the game, the best shooting performance by a Utah State opponent this season.

Three Aggie players reached double figures in the scoring column, led by graduate forward Jessica Chatman’s 13 points. Chatman also added a team-high 11 boards for her third double-double of the season. Sophomore guard Faith Brantley and senior guard Emmie Harris each went for 10 points as well. Redshirt sophomore guard Shyla Latone had career-highs of nine rebounds and seven assists, to go along with eight points in the contest.

Fresno State was led in scoring by sophomore guard Hanna Cavinder, who finished with 18 points as well as a game-high seven assists, while sophomore guard Haley Cavinder led all players with 14 rebounds.

As a team, Utah State shot 33.3 percent (25-of-75) from the field, 31.8 percent (7-of-22) from 3-point range and 50.0 percent (5-of-10) from the free throw line. Fresno State shot 49.3 percent (35-of-71) from the field, while shooting 35.7 percent (10-of-28) from the 3-point line and 66.7 percent (10-of-15) from the charity stripe.

The Aggies now remain at home for part two of the two-game series against Fresno State on Saturday, Feb. 6, at 2 p.m. The game will be streamed on the Mountain West Network, and live stats will be available via Sidearm.