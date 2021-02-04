April 19, 1919 – January 29, 2021 (age 101)

Viola Lucille Woodworth Gray Dickinson, age 101, passed away Friday morning, January 29, 2021, at Sunrise Park Assisted Living in Lewiston, Utah.

She was born April 19, 1919, in Peterson, Boone, Nebraska, a daughter of the late Dorcy and Iva Russell Woodworth.

She enjoyed crafts, swimming, volunteering in the community and traveling. She and her husband, Harvey, owned a café in Alliance, Nebraska.

She moved to Logan, Utah in her 80’s where she eventually lived with her son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Carolyn Gray, in Smithfield, Utah.

Viola was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Clyde, Merlin (Eileen), and Lyle and her sister Virginia (Lester) Jesse. Her husband of 41 years, Harvey Gray, her husband of 13 years, Leslie “Les” Dickinson and one grandchild.

Viola is survived by her sister Verna (Robert) Schefcik, her brother Wayne (Pat) Woodworth, her son Dennis (Carolyn) Gray, her daughter Benetta Snyder, 3 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.

Internment will be in Alliance, Nebraska.

Cards of condolences can be sent to: Dennis and Carolyn Gray, 233 North Main Street #311, Providence, UT 84332