Viola Rae Price, 92, passed away on February 2, 2021 in Ogden, Utah.

She was born on March 12, 1928 in Tremonton, Utah to Franklin Arnel and Millie Record Price.

She loved making crafts, sewing, and crocheting. When she got older, her favorite hobby was shopping on QVC and HSN.

Viola is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Viola is survived by her daughter, Karen (James) Brown; granddaughter, Teresa Brown; grandsons, Robin Kunzler, Brian Brown, Val Kunzler, Darin Kunzler; 23 great-grandchildren; 20 great-great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Faye Bogget and Nola Hale.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Linda Chidester; grandson, Tracy Kunzler; an siblings, Josephine Smith, Ben Price, James Price, Gary Price, and Sandra Andersen.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, February 8, 2021 at 1:00pm at the Tremonton Riverview Cemetery, 175 East 1200 South, Tremonton, Utah.

A viewing will be held prior to the service from 11:30am – 12:30pm at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.