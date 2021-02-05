Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ leaders update COVID safety measures

Members attending worship services for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

LOGAN — Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have updated COVID-19 safety measures for local congregations. The announcement lifted restrictions for some young single adult wards, allowing members to meet for the second-hour of their worship services.

In a letter to local bishops and stake presidents Wednesday, the Utah Area Presidency said, “We do, however, encourage leaders and members to be diligent in following existing safety guidelines and in using caution to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

The letter outlined the following changes being made:

In consultation with Area Seventy and stake leaders, bishops were asked to develop and implement a plan for returning to Church meetings and activities consistent with information provided, while exercising care to follow established safety protocols (e.g., appropriate social distancing, wearing of masks, sanitation of surfaces, limitations on the number of people attending Church meetings and activities).

Local leaders were advised to limit the number of people attending Sunday worship services and continue to broadcast services for those who participate from home. Second-hour classes are to be held virtually unless specific exceptions can be made safely, and activities for children and youth should be limited in size to maintain safety protocols. All activities were encouraged to have a religious purpose.

In the case of Young Single Adult (YSA) wards, leaders were authorized to hold in-person second-hour meetings if Church facilities are large enough to allow for social distancing and steps are taken to avoid excessive mingling between meetings. YSA bishoprics were also granted permission to meet with small groups of members outside regular Church meetings.

Bishops planning funeral services, baptisms, and wedding receptions were counseled to allow for those tender and sensitive gatherings to be conducted with appropriate limits as to the number of people invited and should follow safety protocols.

Finally, technology was continued to be encouraged for stake and ward conferences and other leadership meetings; however, some smaller presidency and council meetings could be conducted in person with safety protocols.

In March 2020, wards moved their meetings online and gatherings were not permitted to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

As cases and test positivity rates continue a downward trend, the Church warned local leaders to continue to maintain awareness of the COVID-19 transmission rates.

