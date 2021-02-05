Della Ilene Collard Morley

Ilene Morley, 81, died on February 3, 2021 at Davis Hospital.

She was born on October 20, 1939 to J. Clair and Della Collard in Nephi, Utah. She was the oldest of 3 daughters. She graduated from Juab High School and later attended BYU where she met Burl David Morley.

They were married on December 15, 1961 in the Manti Temple. They recently celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary. Together they had 5 children. They settled in Garland, Utah where they have lived for 53 years.

Ilene was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She held many church callings in her lifetime. She loved to work on her genealogy. She was a member of a sewing club with some of her best friends. She enjoyed getting together and spending time with them. She also loved to watch her Westerns.

Ilene worked in HR at La-Z-Boy where she retired from. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She had recently been in a nursing home/rehabilitation center for a fall that broke her femur and she missed interacting with her family, especially her grandkids.

Ilene was preceded in death by her son, Stephen David Morley, her parents, and her sisters Renae Dastrup, and Mary Potter. She is survived by her husband, Burl David Morley, her daughter Lyn (Allen) Corbett, son Stuart (Seylyn) Morley, daughter Suzanne (Jeff) Wikstrom, son Brian Morley. Her grandchildren Michael (Rebecca) Corbett, Matthew Corbett, Marci Corbett, Madison Corbett, Nathan Morley, Chelsea Morley, Steven Morley, Brady Wikstrom, Cole Wikstrom, Carson Wikstrom, and Tyler Wikstrom, one great granddaughter Skylei Corbett, and three step great grandchildren: Orion Purham, Ileyana Purham, and Darius Thorpe.

Funeral services for Ilene will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 11:00am at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral service from 9:00 – 10:30am.

The funeral service will be live streamed and may be viewed by clicking here for anyone not able to attend. If we experience technical difficulties during the live stream, a recording will be uploaded to the website at a later date.

Interment will be at the Garland Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.