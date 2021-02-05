Deputies ask for public’s help finding convicted fugitive

Booking photo for Joshua G. Cox (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help, locating a 44-year-old convicted felon accused of escaping from a jail work release program. Joshua Glen Cox is suspected of stealing a vehicle and fleeing the area last summer.

The Cache County Sheriff’s Office posted a message on its Facebook Page, requesting any information about Cox’s whereabouts. They warned that he is a known drug and alcohol user, and firearms expert.

According to a warrant affidavit, on June 18, 2020, a woman saw a social media post that Cox was wanted by deputies for not returning to jail from a work furlough. He and another woman were staying with her at the time, claiming they were looking for a place to live.

Cox reportedly told the woman that it was a misunderstanding, when she confronted him about the online information. The woman believed him and the three people went to bed around midnight.

The woman told deputies, when she woke up the next morning, her car was missing along with Cox and the other woman. Later, she received a message from the two suspects, stating that they were heading east and her car was parked at a bus station in Ogden.

Police searched the area but didn’t find the vehicle at the time. It was later located in Anderson, California.

Cox was serving a 150 day jail term for child abuse. He had previously pleaded guilty to shooting his step children with an airsoft gun.

Cox is described as being 6 feet tall and 165 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Cox’s whereabouts, is asked to contact law enforcement.

will@cvradio.com