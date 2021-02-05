April 16, 1940 – January 30, 2021 (age 80)

Donald Sockrider passed away on January 30, 2021.

He was born on April 16, 1940 to Jack Sockrider and Alta Anderson.

He was placed in assisted living as a young boy and moved to Orem, Utah. He lived in the state’s care since he was about 5 years-old. He moved to group home in Logan in October 2018.

He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, and traveling. He took trips to Alaska, England/Ireland, and the Netherlands. In his later years he called himself “The Traveling Man.” He also loved animals, especially horses and dogs. He enjoyed spending time with family. He really enjoyed trains!

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He is survived by 2 sisters, Joeline Haycock of Ogden, Utah and Charmain Quintel of Norfolk, Nebraska. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

A viewing service will be held Monday, February 8, 2021 at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street, Logan, Utah beginning at 10:00am with a funeral service to follow at 11:00am. Those in attendance are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Interment will take place in the Ogden City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.