Leon Allen Hyde, age 79, of Brigham City, passed away on February 3, 2021 surrounded by his wife and children.

Born in Glendive, Montana on April 20, 1941, to Allen Avard Hyde and Doris Araminta Bunker, Leon would become the oldest of three children and their only son.

In 1946, Leon’s father bought the family Hyde Jersey Dairy Farm in Rupert, Idaho, and moved the family there. Whether it was helping deliver milk, preparing bottles, or watching a struggling, newborn calf keep warm by their coal stove, Leon was not a stranger to the principles of work, loyalty, dedication, and love learned early on in life. These attributes became core values for the rest of his life.

Upon the sudden and unexpected death of his father in 1950, Doris sold the farm but remained in Rupert where Leon continued to be lovingly influenced by family and friends. It was in these growing years that scouting became an anchor for him. Many scout leaders continued to teach him what it meant to work and dedicate his life to loving his family and God. It was also in Rupert where he would meet the love of his life, Carol Smith. Together they would bring six children into this world.

While attending Utah State University and graduating in physical education, Leon began a lifelong career at Thiokol as a project engineer for nearly 40 years and married his sweetheart, Carol, on November 14, 1959. They raised their children in Brigham City and love calling Brigham home.

As a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Leon enjoyed the opportunities of service that came his way, learning his duty and carrying out his responsibilities. He was never one for the spotlight and would go about doing good in quiet ways, never seeking recognition and avoiding public accolades. Always a boy at heart, he enjoyed involvement with the boy scouts, also receiving the Silver Beaver Award. He served in many other capacities including Elders Quorum President, High Councilor, Bishop, Teacher, and Temple Ordinance Worker. He especially loved ministering to others as a Home Teacher.

In recent years, Leon considered the church orchard and garden to be sacred ground where he would spend many hours working the land and helping others learn gardening skills. This also became the source of much produce for his posterity and friends. You would often see him during harvest time in his green truck delivering the fruits of his labors. His family would rarely leave his house without a trunk-load of food and a loaf of bread.

Leon was fiercely loyal to and proud of his family. He found great joy in creating gathering places for his children and grandchildren at homes near Bear Lake and St. George and multiple timeshare condominiums. He loved to provide recreational activities for his family, including water skiing, snow skiing, boating, and snowmobiling. His focus was always uniting the family and creating a place of “no empty chairs,” especially in our Hyde heavenly home as he understood the concept of an eternal family and valued temple covenants. He is now in heaven, keeping all our chairs straight and organized.

Leon left his family with a lasting legacy of self-sufficiency, thriftiness, and generosity – including gardening, canning, and sharing his bounty with all those around him. He truly taught that we reap what we sow in this life. He was personally frugal and consistently generous. His wit and sense of humor have also been indelibly infused in his family.

He is survived by his wife Carol (Smith) of 61 years and their children Teresa (Clark) Hendrickson, Cindy (Tim) Smith, Brett (Katie) Hyde, and Nathan (Angie) Hyde, as well as his sisters Carolyn (Bill) Morrell and Joanne (Gary) Karren. He was preceded in death by his parents Doris and Allen Hyde, and daughters Mary Jo and Betty Ann (Lance) Loveland.

