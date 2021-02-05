Logan’s three point barrage dominates Mountain Crest

HYRUM – Logan was looking to rebound after a 64-38 loss at Ridgeline and dominated from buzzer to buzzer against Mountain Crest. The Grizzlies were unstoppable on offense to open the game on the way to a 42-15 halftime lead. Logan won 76-44 for their fourth Region 11 win to open the second half of the schedule.

Logan scorched the nets from deep, hitting 16 three pointers on the night, seven different players connecting from deep. The Grizzlies hit nine in the opening half on the way to the dominating 27 point half time lead. It was a 12-6 game three minutes in before Logan went on a 24-5 run over the next eight minutes.

Leading scorer Jadin Penigar played just four minutes in the first half after picking up three fouls but still had 11 points in the half, finishing with a game high 19. Three other players were in double digits: Gage Jensen 13, Ethan Davis 10 and Will Jensen 10 points, and 11 players scored for Logan. The Grizzlies starters outscored the Mustangs’ starting five 54-29.

Logan’s defense was a big part of their huge first half, forcing 11 turnovers. With two minutes left in the second quarter, Mountain Crest had only 11 points and 11 turnovers to Logan’s two in the opening half. The Mustangs finished with 14 turnovers to the Grizzlies six on the game. Transition points were as lopsided for the Mustangs as they have been on the season, but their offense was completely out of sync with a 15 points first half.

Miles Croshaw and Preston Wiberg finished with 11 points each for the Mustangs’ team high, all of Wiberg’s in the second half. Nick Lefevre had six of the Mustangs seven first quarter points but didn’t score the rest of the game. Garrett Austin saw some of his first varsity minutes and scored eight points all in the second half.

Leading scorer on the season, Joseph Hunsaker, was held scoreless after playing well against Logan in the first match up, a 56-41 Grizzlies win. That was a big issue as coach Kevin Andersen finds his team shorthanded on the season. Senior, and still second leading scorer, Tanner Bone was ruled out for the season when region play opened and before the game it was confirmed senior Caden Jones will also be done for the season. Jones stepped in as a starter with Bone out. Sophomore Travis Leiser got his first start of the season with the injuries.

Up Next Wednesday

(2-14, 0-6) Mountain Crest AT (9-9, 2-4) Green Canyon

(13-3, 6-0) Sky View AT (12-4, 4-2) Logan