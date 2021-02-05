Mariann Owens, 86, passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at her daughters’ home, surrounded her family.

She was born on September 22, 1934 in Ogden, Utah to William J. and Maxine Elizabeth Lutz Galbraith. She graduated from Ogden High School and married Richard “Gary” Owens on April 30, 1954. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple, they were married just short of 50 years. She lovingly cared for him during his long illness until his passing on April 4, 2004.

She is survived by her three children, Kellie (Greg) Jarvies, South Jordan, Utah; Scott (Lisa) Owens, Roseville, California; and Krissy (Paul) Duke, Logan, Utah; her brother, Bruce (Diana) Galbraith, Mountain Green, Utah and her sister, Kay (Allen – deceased) Banta. She was preceded in death by parents and her brother, William “Bill” (Sherron) Galbraith, South Ogden, Utah.

Mariann served in several ward and stake callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved every one of them. She also volunteered at McKay Dee Hospital in their gift shop for many years and recently volunteered at the information desk at Riverton Hospital. She loved her time serving and loving those with whom she served.

She loved her specific music including, Barbara Streisand, Colbie Caillat, Crystal Gayle and Broadway Musicals. She enjoyed them often and loudly. During the last hours of her life her grandchildren played her favorite music and sang along.

She was successful and talented in so many aspects of life. As an entrepreneur, she built her business selling her pictures to Disneyland and Knotts Berry Farm. She was successful in so many aspects of life. As an outstanding seamstress, she made clothing, including her temple dress, suits and many other items. She was a loving, positive influence to anyone who met her, but her most important and amazing talent came by making her home a heaven on earth.

She was an amazing mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who all knew her by her words and actions that they were loved dearly. She was positive, happy, kind and loving even through her many health challenges which lasted for years.

There is no doubt that she loved her children and thought we were the best thing in her life and that extended to all of her family. Explained exactly by:

“Telling my children I love them isn’t a habit. It is my constant reminder to them that they are the best thing that has ever happened to me”

Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 8, 2021 at 11:00am at Lindquist’s Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah. Friends may visit with family on Sunday, February 7, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00pm and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30am at the mortuary.

Interment, Lindquist’s Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah.

