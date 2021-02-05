Multiple slide-offs partially close Sardine and Logan canyons

LOGAN — Traffic through Sardine Canyon, US-89/91, and Logan Canyon, US-89 is partially blocked after multiple slide-offs and accidents. The closures occurred Friday at 1 p.m. as heavy snow fell throughout Cache Valley.

Logan City Police Dispatch confirmed Sardine Canyon was closed to all southbound traffic. Several vehicles had gotten stuck and a semi-truck jack-knifed, completely blocking both lanes. Northbound traffic was still open.

Motorists needing to travel from Logan to Brigham City are being detoured onto Valley View Highway, SR-30.

Logan Canyon was also closed from Beaver Mountain to Bear Lake. A semi-truck reportedly rolled in Rich County past the summit, completely blocking both lanes.

Dispatch reported both closures could last several hours while crews clear the slide-offs and plow the snow.

