Aggie volleyball drops weekend finale to Wyoming

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State volleyball wrapped up its first weekend of competition Saturday in a three-set loss to Wyoming.

The Aggies kept each set competitive, but the Cowgirls were able to pull off the sweep, 25-21, 25-21 and 25-20.

For the second match in a row, USU junior outside hitter Kristy Frank led all players with nine kills, hitting .364 (9-1-22) in the match. She also added nine digs in the loss. Utah State had nine different players record at least one kill, including both setters.

The Aggies experimented with several lineups throughout the contest. Freshman middle blocker Inka Mehtola and sophomore setter Ashlee McUne made the first appearances of their Aggie careers Saturday, while freshman Abby Peterson got her first start at libero.

Utah State was able to tie the score at least once in the first and second sets, but did not see its first lead until early in the third. In all, there were six lead changes in the third set, but a late 4-0 run by the Cowgirls swung the momentum in their favor, where they were able to quickly close out the match.

Overall, Utah State hit .162 (36-20-99) in the match, while Wyoming hit .258 (37-13-93).

USU hits the road for the next two weeks, playing at Boise State and Fresno State. The Aggies will take on the Broncos, Feb. 12 and 13, at 6 p.m. and 2 p.m., respectively. Action against the Bulldogs is set for Feb. 26, at 7 p.m. (MT), and Feb. 27, at 8 p.m.