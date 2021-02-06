Downtown Alliance to hold scavenger hunt to lure shoppers

LOGAN – Logan’s Downtown Alliance has scheduled their first ever Logan Downtown Scavenger Hunt for the days leading up to Valentine’s Day, from February 8-13 in Downtown Logan.

Gary Saxton, the Alliance’s executive director, said they are trying to find ways to have a fun event without having a bunch of people in one place at one time.

“People can be physically distanced, it spreads the activity out for days and participate at different times,” he said. “This way we can host an event and people come any time of the week and it is not a two-hour event that a lot of people attend.“

These scavenger hunts can be done in smaller groups.

“These scavenger hunts have been going on in other cities and some of them are date nights,” he said. “We modified it to get more people to participate.”

It is the same way kids do it but instead of gathering stuff up they will just take a photo of it.

“Participants go to a location and then you take a picture of (yourself) at the location,” he said. “We hope to continue the scavenger hunts for other occasions, like Saint Patrick’s Day, Easter, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day and so on.”

The Downtown Alliance will evaluate this one and see how it goes before they can get it ready for the next one.

Teams of couples, singles, friends, and families are invited to participate and the team with the most points wins $100.

To participate, follow these instructions:

Download the GooseChase app on iOS or Android Choose to play as a guest, or register for a personal account with a username & password of your choice. Search for and select the Downtown Valentine’s Scavenger Hunt game, or search for game code WKZ5KJ. Follow the prompts to select or create your team. Game begins Monday, February 8 at 10 a.m. and ends Saturday, February 13 at 6 p.m.

*If more than one team earns the most points, a winning team will be randomly selected.