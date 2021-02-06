Idaho lawmakers use measure to target gathering-size limits

Written by Keith Ridler - Associated Press
February 6, 2021
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A girls’ basketball tournament has triggered Idaho legislation targeting gathering-size limits because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The House State Affairs Committee on Friday approved the measure after the Idaho High School Activities Association on Thursday declined a request from the committee’s chairman to allow more fans at the girls’ state basketball tournament later this month.

Republican Rep. Brent Crane says the association’s limit of 1,800 fans at the 11,000-capacity Ford Idaho Center in Nampa will harm kids.

The association says the limit represents agreements with the host site and schools and is intended at keeping kids safe.

