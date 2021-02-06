Utah State women’s hoops loses high-scoring contest to Fresno State, 93-85

LOGAN, Utah — Utah State women’s basketball (4-11, 2-8 MW) scored a season-high 85 points against the defending Mountain West champions, but lost at home to Fresno State (11-6, 9-3 MW), 93-85, on Saturday afternoon inside the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

Utah State recorded a program-record 29 assists to score 85 points, the most scored against a Division I opponent in nearly three years when the Aggies scored 86 against San José State on Feb. 27, 2018. Sophomore guards Faith Brantley and Kamalu Kamakawiwo’ole each recorded seven assists, the most by a USU player this season. The Aggies finished the game shooting a season-best mark of 53.7 percent (34-of-64) from the field, their best shooting game since Feb. 23, 2019, against Boise State. USU was led by a career-high performance of 26 points by graduate forward Jessica Chatman, who went 10-of-18 from the field and 6-of-7 from the charity stripe.

After a competitive first half which ended with a 53-46 Fresno State lead, the Bulldogs eventually saw their lead inflate to 21 in the third quarter. Utah State battled back, led by a career-high scoring output of 14 points by freshman guard Kinley Falslev, all of which came in the fourth quarter. Two other Aggies reached double-figures in the game, as redshirt sophomore guard Shyla Latone scored 15 points and freshman forward Halle Nelson had 10, along with a team-high six rebounds.

Fresno State was led in scoring by sophomore guards Haley and Hanna Cavinder, who each finished the game with 21 points.

As a team, Utah State shot 53.1 percent (34-of-64) from the field, 44.4 percent (8-of-18) from 3-point range and 75.0 percent (9-of-12) from the free throw line. Fresno State shot 47.4 percent (36-of-76) from the field, while shooting 38.5 percent (10-of-26) from the 3-point line and 78.6 percent (11-of-14) from the charity stripe.

The Aggies now head back on the road to Laramie, Wyo., to take on Wyoming (8-9, 6-8 MW) on Thursday, Feb. 11, at 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 13, at 2 p.m., at Arena-Auditorium. Both games will be streamed on the Mountain West Network, and live stats will be available via Sidearm.