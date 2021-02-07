Ask an Expert – February pre-gardening checklist

There is much that can be done now to get a jump start on the growing season. These tips with links from the Utah State University Extension Gardeners Almanac can help you get started.

* Consider adding a smaller structure such as a low tunnel or a larger high tunnel to extend your growing season.

* Try your hand at starting vegetables or annual plants indoors from seed to get a jump start on growing.

* Consider growing herbs and/or microgreens indoors to add fresh greens to your diet.

* If you are storing bulbs, check the condition of the bulbs to ensure they are firm, and remove any soft or rotten bulbs.

* Prune grapes and fruit trees in late February to early March.

* Fertilize fruit trees at least 6 weeks before they bloom.

* Monitor for deer and rodent damage in the landscape.

* Avoid fungus gnat infestation in house plants by allowing the soil to dry between watering.

* Click here to see a video of February gardening tips.