October 30, 1944 ~ February 4, 2021 (age 76)

Alexis Abba Smith Tanner, 76, passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

She was born in Tremonton, Utah, on October 30, 1944, the daughter of George Elias and Margaret Lulu Miller Smith.

She graduated from Bear River High School in 1962. In 1986, she received an Associate’s Degree in Computer Science from Stevens Henager College.

Alexis enjoyed gardening, reading and painting. She liked to collect cat figurines, stuffed animals (especially cats), rocks, and nutcrackers. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and talked about them all the time. She was so proud of them.

Alexis is survived by her children, Randy (Summer) Sutherland, B.J. Sutherland, Amy (Rob) Higgs, and Erin (Greg) Weller; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Earland (Pauline) Smith and Bonnie Smith. Her parents, brothers, Jay Smith and Truman Smith, sister, Barbara Smith and 3 grandchildren, preceded her in death.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Pineview Assisted Living for taking care of Alexis. The children would also like to recognize and thank Alexis’s brother, Earland, for his kindness in providing additional support to her throughout her lifetime; keeping his promise to their dad to always look out for her and make sure she is taken care of.

Memorial services will not be held at this time. Alexis’ cremated remains will be put in her final resting place at a later date, once a location has been determined. Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist’s Ogden Mortuary.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Lindquist Mortuary.