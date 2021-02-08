Blake Moore joins House Readiness, Cyber subcommittees

U.S. Rep. Blake Moore has been assigned to subcommittees in the U.S. House of Representatives overseeing military readiness and cyber security.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The House Armed Services Committee here has announced subcommittee assignments for its members in the 117th Congress, including freshman U.S. Rep. Blake Moore from Utah’s 1st Congressional District.

According to the office of Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA), Moore will serve on the House subcommittee on Readiness and on the newly formed House subcommittee on Cyber, Innovative Technologies and Information Systems.

“I am excited to be assigned to the Readiness and Cyber subcommittees,” Moore responded, pledging to champion the priorities that matter most to the 1st District’s defense community.

“On the readiness subcommittee,” he added, “I will advocate for the Ogden Air Logistics Complex (at Hill Air Force Base) and the Test and Training Range (in Utah’s west desert) as we advance the civilian workforce there and other depot operations.”

The House Readiness Subcommittee is responsible for the single largest account within the budget of the Department of Defense. It oversees military readiness, training, logistics and maintenance issues and programs; military construction, installations and family housing issues; and the base consolidation, realignment and closure process.

That subcommittee also oversees civilian personnel, energy security and environmental issues that affect DOD.

“On the Cyber subcommittee,” the junior congressman said, “I will get to work with an exciting group of people on a new subcommittee focused on addressing issues of the future as we oversee acquisition of computer software, cyber security and cyber operations.

The Cyber subcommittee was recently formed by Smith to assume responsibilities previously held by the existing House Subcommittee on Intelligence and Emerging Threats.

The new panel will have jurisdiction over issues including information technology, military science and technology programs; artificial intelligence programs; electronic warfare; computer software acquisition and other defense-focused cyber-security topics.

“The 309th Software Maintenance Wing at Hill Air Force Base contributes to the capability and prowess of America’s cyber warriors,” Moore added. “I look forward to ensuring that they have to tools to keep America safe.”

According the Public Information Office at Hill AFB, the 309th Software Maintenance Wing and Software Engineering Group currently has more than 1,800 team members. The unit’s staff includes a large cadre of engineers, computer scientists, cyber security experts, configuration management specialists and support personnel working together to engineer organic software/hardware solutions for use by Air Force combat units.