David Wayne Hunt 84, passed away February 4, 2021 surrounded by his family at McKay Dee Hospital due to complications from COVID Pneumonia.

Wayne was born June 13, 1936 in Brigham City, Utah to Vernon Elmer and Vera Emeline Jones Hunt.

He graduated from Box Elder High School then served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to the Western States Mission.

Wayne married Bonnie Evans on July18,1958 in the Logan Temple.

He served in the Air Force Reserve for 35 years, he worked at Thiokol Corporation for a short period then moved to Las Vegas, Nevada to work at the nuclear test site at Jackass Flats. Wayne worked his dream job at Hill Air Force Base in the F-16 avionics department. While working at Hill Field he also attended Weber State College. He was able to visit many foreign countries with his job. He loved traveling and enjoyed the friends he met and traveled with. After he retired from Hill he worked for 10 years as a consultant for AAR Aircraft Component Services.

He loved supporting his son Jeff and his grandsons as they played baseball, he very seldom missed a game. Wayne loved being outdoors and could often be found in his beautiful vegetable garden. He also loved to fish, no matter where he fished if he was with his son and grandsons he was perfectly content.

Wayne had a kind heart and enjoyed helping others. He delivered Meals on Wheels for several years with one of his grandsons.

He is survived by his wife Bonnie, his son Jeffrey Wayne (Janet) Hunt and his 3 grandsons, Jeffrey Devin Hunt (Jakki May), Andrew David (Meghan) Hunt, Preston Donavan (Brooke) Hunt, and 5 great-grandchildren that he adored with 2 more on the way.

Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Wallace Hunt, and 2 sisters, Cleone Kirk and Marilyn Rigby.

Services will be held Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 1:30pm at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah. A viewing will be held Thursday from 12:00 noon to 1:00pm at Myers Mortuary.

Interment will be at the Bothwell Cemetery where military honors will be accorded by the Combined Veterans of Box Elder County

Due to COVID19, social distancing and masks are required.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.