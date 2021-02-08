Despite loss to Logan last week, Ridgeline girls maintain higher RPI ranking; Sky View boys remain undefeated in Region 11

LOGAN – Last Tuesday, it was a showdown of undefeated Region 11 girls basketball teams: Logan vs Ridgeline. Both came into the matchup ranked in the top 5 of the 4A RPI rankings. When the night was over, Logan (6-0, 12-3) walked away with a 64-54 victory and remained the lone undefeated Region 11 team. The Logan girls basketball team followed that performance up with a 64-25 drubbing of Mountain Crest (1-5, 6-11) and enters this week 6-0 in Region 11 standings. Despite losing to Logan on February 2nd, the Ridgeline Riverhawks (5-1, 12-5) remain the #2 team in this week’s RPI rankings from the Utah High School Activities Association. Ridgeline defeated Green Canyon (3-3, 11-5) in a tight 53-50 contest on Thursday, and remains two spots ahead of the Grizzlies in this week’s rankings. Sky View (3-3, 11-5) and Green Canyon are right on Logan’s heels, ranked 5th and 6th respectively.

For the boys, they only had one game last week as the region schedule flips to alternating sights from the first half of the season. Sky View (6-0, 13-3) took down Bear River (1-5, 8-9) 61-48 on Friday to remain undefeated in Region 11 play and remain at #5 overall. The Ridgeline Riverhawks (5-1, 10-8) maintain their #9 RPI ranking as they try to keep hopes alive of a Region 11 championship. The Logan Grizzlies (4-2, 12-4) dropped one spot in the rankings despite a 76-44 drubbing of Mountain Crest (0-6, 2-14), now ranked #8 overall. Curiously, the loss also helped Mountain Crest move up two spots to #18.

In Idaho, Preston clinched the South East Idaho Conference title with a 51-44 victory over Century. The Indians have one non-conference contest this week vs Burley on Wednesday before they turn their focus to their District Tournament next week. The Preston girls defeated Pocatello in game 1 of their District 5 Tournament, but lost 40-35 to Century in Game 2. They will face Pocatello again on Tuesday with a chance to face Century again. If the Preston girls defeat Pocatello, they will need to beat Century twice to advance to the state tournament, playing Century on Thursday and Saturday. The West Side girls basketball season is over after falling twice in last week’s District Tournament (a 49-47 loss to Soda Springs followed by a 55-36 loss at Aberdeen in the double elimination tournament).

Boys Region 11 RPI Rankings:

#5 – Sky View (6-0, 13-3)

#8 – Logan (4-2, 12-4)

#9 – Ridgeline (5-1, 10-8)

#12 – Green Canyon (2-4, 9-9)

#15 – Bear River (1-5, 8-9)

#18 – Mountain Crest (0-6, 2-14)

Other RPI Rankings:

5A #27 – Box Elder (2-5, 3-14)

1A #6 – Rich (1-2, 10-7)

BOYS BASKETBALL SCHEDULES THIS WEEK:

Tuesday, Feb. 9

West Side (5-1, 14-6) at Aberdeen (0-5, 5-11) at 7 p.m.

Bear Lake (3-1, 11-8) at Soda Springs (1-2, 9-8) at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 10

Logan vs Sky View at 7 p.m.

Ridgeline vs Bear River at 7 p.m.

Green Canyon vs Mountain Crest at 7 p.m.

Preston (3-1, 14-6) vs Burley (8-4, 8-11) at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 11

West Side vs Malad (1-1, 7-10) at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 12

Ridgeline vs Sky View at 7 p.m.

Logan vs Green Canyon at 7 p.m.

Bear River vs Mountain Crest at 7 p.m.

Girls Region 11 RPI Rankings:

#2 – Ridgeline (5-1, 12-5)

#4 – Logan (6-0, 12-3)

#5 – Sky View (3-3, 11-5)

#6 – Green Canyon (3-3, 11-5)

#13 – Mountain Crest (1-5, 6-11)

#14 – Bear River (0-6, 5-13)

Other RPI Rankings:

5A #12 – Box Elder (3-4, 8-9)

1A #7 – Rich (3-0, 7-7)

GIRLS BASKETBALL SCHEDULES THIS WEEK:

Monday, Feb. 8

Bear Lake at Aberdeen at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Preston vs Pocatello at 7 p.m.

Sky View vs Logan at 7 p.m.

Bear River vs Ridgeline at 7 p.m.

Mountain Crest vs Green Canyon at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 11

Sky View vs Ridgeline at 7 p.m.

Green Canyon vs Logan at 7 p.m.

Mountain Crest vs Bear River at 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 12

Rich at Duchesne at 5 p.m.

Box Elder vs Farmington at 7 p.m.