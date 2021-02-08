Gloria Jean “Jeanne” Olsen

June 9, 1948 – February 5, 2021 (age 72)

Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Gloria Jean Olsen, 72, passed away from pancreatic cancer surrounded by her family on Friday, February 5, 2021 at her home in Brigham City, Utah.

She was born on June 9, 1948 in Logan, Utah, a daughter of Clyde and Donna Draper Fifield.

She was reared and educated in Brigham City, Utah, graduating from Box Elder High School in 1966.

Jeanne married her sweetheart Edward Reed Olsen on January 20, 1968 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan Temple on May 5, 1999.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and currently a member of the Brigham City 14th Ward. She served in many callings her favorite was Young Women’s.

Jeanne retired from Box Elder County as the Deputy Clerk in the Recorders Office in January of 2021.

She loved to garden, go rock hunting, camping, but her favorite pastime was spending her time with her grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Rocky Mountain Hospice and Utah Cancer Specialist in Layton for their loving care of our wife and mother. We would like to thank Chad Montgomery and Bonnie Horton for their special visits.

Surviving is her husband, Reed; six children: Kim (Lloyd) Muhlestein; Erica Olsen; Rochelle (Taylor) Knudsen; Hillary (Nick) King; Jeffrey Reed (Whitley) Olsen; Maggie the Dog; 10 grandchildren and four step-grandchildren; 8 siblings; Vaughn (Christa) Fifield; Sylvia Norman; Dennis Fifield; Val (Denise) Fifield; Stanley (Sandy) Fifield; Gerald Fifield; Gary (Tina) Fifield; Claudia (David) Dunn and one sister-in-law, Joann Fifield.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, Darrell Fifield, one sister, Lynette Fifield, two nephews, Zane and Jeremiah Fifield and her favorite horse, Storm.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 11:00am at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah.

Click here to view additional details about Gloria Jeanne's Services, including any available live streams.

Viewings will be held on Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm and on Friday from 9:30 – 10:30am at the funeral chapel. Please wear a mask and distance appropriately for COVID-19.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

