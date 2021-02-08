On Tuesday, February 2, 2021, Harriet Dunlap Taylor Ritter returned her 67 years of vibrant, love-filled energy to the stars following a hard-fought battle with cancer. There she found the many beloved kin and kindred spirits who took the journey before her, including her parents and two sisters.

Harriet’s journey began on June 24, 1953, when she was born to Susan Sheaffer and Charles Ralph Taylor in Scott City, Kansas. Unbeknownst to any of them at the time, Harriet was blazing a trail for three more daughters to come, leading to a rich and busy life surrounded by love (and loving torment!). Throughout her life, Harriet prioritized family and friends, offering love, kindness, compassion, a wide smile, and an infamous witch’s cackle to all who were lucky enough to call her mom, wife, sister, daughter, cousin, aunt, or friend.

Harriet met her husband, Howard, while studying mathematics at the University of Utah. She then returned to Tremonton where she and Howard raised two daughters while she put her keen intellect to great use by managing the business affairs of Taylor Farms. During this time and later in life she developed and nurtured a love of nature, especially if it involved whales or eagles. Harriet was also an avid reader and music enthusiast. But as all who knew her well can attest, Harriet’s true love was food. Whether it was enjoying bountiful farmer’s markets or delighting in a well-prepared meal, Harriet literally savored life. In fact, she would often be anticipating her next gustatory excursion before finishing her present meal.

Harriet leaves behind a loving husband, two doting daughters, two adoring grandchildren, and an army of extended family and friends. She leaves a gap that cannot be filled, but those who remain take solace in her life well lived.

In place of flowers, please donate to your favorite women’s shelter or food pantry.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.