Helen Lucille (Cotton) Adamson Dayton, 90, passed away February 7, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born March 18, 1930, in Ogden, Utah, to Thomas E. and Grace H. Isenhart Adamson.

Mom and Dad spent their childhood growing up together, and on July 1, 1948, she married her sweetheart and eternal companion, Theone Junior (JR) Dayton, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. They shared over 66 wonderful years together.

She enjoyed genealogy work, working in her yard, crocheting and handwork, watching birds from her kitchen window, spending time with her family and many fishing/camping adventures with Junior. She volunteered for the Davis County Retired Senior Volunteer Program, crocheting over 500 hats and scarves for active military.

She worked for the Internal Revenue Service and later was called to serve as an employee of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Ogden Temple as Secretary to the President where she served for five Presidents.

She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many capacities in the ward and stake. She was always talking about receiving the Golden Gleaner Award and the Young Women Medallion. She enjoyed the time she spent in the Gleaners program (MIA) with the young women who have become lifelong friends.

She is survived by three sons: Richard G. (Brenda Warby – deceased) of Hooper, Utah, Dean T. (Jeri Cash) of South Weber, Utah, and Mark L. (Natalie Jorgenson) of Weston, Idaho. She was also blessed with eight grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandsons. She was preceded in death by her husband (JR), parents (Thomas and Grace), daughter-in-law (Brenda), grandson (Chad), two brothers: Loyd T. Adamson and Robert F. Adamson.

We would like to thank Community Nursing Services and Hospice, and Right AT Home in Home Care, for their wonderful and tender care given to mom. In addition, we would like to thank many friends, and the sisters from the South Weber 7th and 1st Ward Relief Society, that have spent many hours visiting with her.

It is requested that masks and social distancing guidelines be observed.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 11:00am at Lindquist’s Layton Mortuary, 1867 North Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah. Friends may visit family on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm and Thursday from 9:30 – 10:30am at the mortuary.

Interment, Lindquist’s Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road, South Ogden, Utah.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints General Missionary Fund.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Lindquist Mortuary.