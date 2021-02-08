Hyrum man accused of attempting to rape teen girl granted pretrial release

Booking photo for Hunter Alan Smith (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 32-year-old Hyrum man accused of trying to rape a 15-year-old girl has been released from jail while the criminal case against him moves through the court. Hunter Alan Smith was arrested last week and booked into the Cache County Jail after the alleged victim reported the incident.

Smith participated in a virtual detention hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference. He was previously charged with rape, a second-degree felony.

Public Defender Joseph Saxton said he and prosecutors had agreed that Smith could be released on pretrial supervision. As part of the agreement, the suspect was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim.

According to an arrest report, the alleged victim reported to Logan City police officers how Smith went into her bedroom and asked her to have sex with him on Jan. 14. He also attempted to pull the blanket off of her while she was lying in bed.

Police claim Smith was an acquaintance of the victim. He is also considered to have a position of trust, since he owns the residence the victim’s family live in.

The report stated, during an interview with police, Smith admitted to the allegations. He said he had made a mistake going into the girl’s room and trying to coerce her to have sex with him.

Smith did not speak during Monday’s hearing. He was ordered to appear again in court March 22 and could face up 15 years in prison.

