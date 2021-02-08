January 27, 1987 – February 3, 2021 (age 34)

Jordan Nathan Caldwell passed away on February 3, 2021, at his home in Hurricane, Utah.

He was born on January 27, 1987, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was raised in Lake Point, Utah and had lived in Garden City (Bear Lake), Utah and Logan, Utah. He also lived in Portland Oregon; Denver, Colorado; Carson City, Nevada; and finally in Hurricane, Utah.

Jordan loved fishing and camping. He also loved snowboarding and skateboarding. He loved music and loved to play the guitar. He was a gifted artist and a graphic designer. Jordan was a special spirit and loved to help others, especially those who were homeless. He had many many friends who loved him, and had a special gift that radiated love to all those who met him.

He is survived by his parents Gene and Shelley Caldwell of Hurricane, Utah. A son, Lejend; brother, Joshua Caldwell (Amy Wilcox) Tooele, Utah; a sister, Sarah Caldwell Hollingsworth (husband Bud Hollingsworth) Preston, Idaho; a niece, Nicola Caldwell; nephews, Trevor Caldwell and Cameron Price. He also had many aunts and uncles who loved him dearly. He will be greatly missed.