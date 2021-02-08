May 21, 1934 – February 6, 2021 (age 86)

Larry Jack Larsen left this earthly life on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the age of 86 after a fight with COVID-19 and pneumonia complications.

He was born on May 21, 1934 in Newton, Utah, the son of Iner Ludvig Larsen and Susan Olive Pinney. He was the youngest of six children. He spent his childhood years in Logan, Utah. He met his sweetheart Evelyn Falslev at the age of 15. Larry was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints serving in various callings including Scout Master, Elders Quorum Secretary, Blood Drive Coordinator, Cannery Coordinator, and Sunday School President.

Larry served as a mechanic in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was stationed in Texas, Okinawa, and California servicing military vehicles and planes. After 4 years of Air Force service, he returned to Utah, marrying Evelyn on June 21, 1956 in the Logan, Utah Temple. He graduated from Utah Technical College’s machinist program in 1956 and began his 34-year employment career as a Quality Tool Engineer with Thiokol Corporation, retiring in 1993. He worked on many rocket programs, his last 10 years focused on the Space Shuttle, receiving the prestigious “Silver Snoopy Award”.

His many hobbies included camping, fishing, flower and vegetable gardening, hand-crafting bird houses and walking sticks, and fly tying. He enjoyed Alaskan fishing adventures and Yellowstone trips. He was a man of great service, providing service to anyone in need and volunteering extensively in church service assignments. His most common phrase was “What can I do to help?”

Larry had the honor and privilege of traveling to Washington, D.C. on the War Veterans’ Honor Flight. There he saw the many historic sites and received recognition from the Korean government for his service in the Korean War.

Larry suffered from dementia for the past few years and spent time during his struggle not only in a lock down memory care unit but also being locked out from the COVID-19 infested world. He found comfort in having his sweet wife of 64 ½ years by his side in the care center. She was determined to continue caring for him and giving him the respect, he so deserved. His final days were difficult on him and his family after testing positive for COVID. This left him separated from his loved ones in a COVID-19 care center and hospital.

Larry is survived by his loving wife, Evelyn Falslev Larsen, four children: Stephen (Cindi) Larsen, Brigham City, Utah; David (Jill) Larsen, Alpine, Utah; LuAnn (Reed) Hancey, Brigham City, Utah; Linda (Russell) Brown, St. George, Utah; 15 grandchildren, 35 ½ great-grandchildren, and 16 living grand-doggies (miniature schnauzers).

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, three brothers, one grandson, David Cory Larsen, and his many “Dooger” dogs.

Larry will be remembered by everyone as a man of extraordinary character and compassion. He was kind, respectful, loving, and resourceful, possessing many Christ-like attributes.

Special thanks to the staff and caregivers at the Mission at Maple Springs (The Lighthouse) for their kindness and loving care during these difficult circumstances, Joanna, Misty and Jason from Hospice CNS, as well as Davis Hospital’s compassionate COVID-19 Unit nurses for their care and respect in his final hours.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Primary Children’s or Shriners’s Children Hospital as both hospitals hold a special place in the hearts of Larry and his family.

Private funeral services will be held. Streaming of the services will be available on Thursday, February 11, 2020 by clicking here.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the Combined Veterans of Box Elder County Honor Guard.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.