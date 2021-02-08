Mendon man confesses to sexually assaulting woman

Booking photo for Kay K. Moosman (Courtesy: Cache County Jail).

LOGAN — A 61-year-old Mendon man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a woman years ago. Kay K. Moosman was originally arrested in June 2018 after the victim reported the crime to Cache County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Moosman participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Monday morning, appearing by web conference with his attorney. He accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to two amended counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

Cache County Deputy Attorney explained how Moosman molested and sexually abused the victim while she was unconscious. She was an acquaintance of the defendant. He also filmed the assault.

Defense attorney Greg Skordas explained that prosecutors agreed to drop three remaining charges in the case and two other cases as part of the plea agreement. They also agreed not to seek a prison term at sentencing if the defendant agrees to never have contact with the victim again.

Moosman spoke briefly, telling the court he was willing to waive his rights to a trial. He also pleaded guilty to both charges.

Judge Brandon Maynard accepted the plea deal and ordered Moosman to continue to have no direct or indirect contact with the victim. He also scheduled sentencing for March 22.

Moosman is currently out of jail after posting $5,000 bail. He could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison. He still faces a final case that accuses him of communications fraud, a second-degree felony.

will@cvradio.com