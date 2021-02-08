November 12, 1919 – February 7, 2021 (age 101)

Our loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, great-great grandfather, companion, uncle and friend, Milton Reese Jensen, 101, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at The Lighthouse Mission at Maple Springs in Brigham City, Utah.

Reese was born on November 12, 1919 in Brigham City, Utah, a son of Milton and Ethel Reese Jensen. He graduated from Box Elder High School in 1937 and continued his education at University of Utah receiving a bachelor’s degree in accounting.

Reese served in the US Navy during World War II. He was one of the first to go into Nagasaki, Japan after the atomic bomb had been dropped.

Reese married Miriam Wilcox in 1943 in Ogden, Utah. She preceded him in death on February 9, 1997.

Reese was self employed and part owner of the Big J Flour Mill in Brigham City, Utah. He retired from the mill in 1971.

He loved to golf, hunt, especially ducks, geese, and pheasants, loved to fish and fly fishing. Reese and Miriam enjoyed traveling the world and see many countries. He loved going with his buddies to Angie’s Restaurant in Logan every Friday.

Surviving are two daughters, Julie (Rawn) Wallgren; Sheri Lance; 9 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; sister-in-law, Susie Jensen and his companion, Dena Sprong.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Miriam, his son, Mark Wilcox Jensen, one brother, Ross Jensen and two sisters, Rita Condie and Ruth O’Toole.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 1:00pm at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah.

Milton’s Services, will be available to live streams by clicking here.

A viewing will be held on Thursday prior to the service from 11:30am – 12:30pm. COVID-19 restrictions please wear your mask and safely distance yourself.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the Box Elder County Veterans Honor Guard.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.