North Logan man sentenced to jail for assaulting woman at RV park

Booking photo for Bryan Ash (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 57-year-old North Logan man has been sentenced to jail for a domestic dispute last summer. Bryan P. Ash was given credit for the time he had already served after the victim said some of the events of the night in question were “blown out of proportion.”

Ash was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He previously accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to attempted aggravated assault and criminal mischief, both amended from felonies to misdemeanors.

On June 4, North Park police officers were dispatched to a North Logan RV park. As they arrived, they spotted Ash driving at a high speed through the parking lot. He was wearing only workout shorts and bleeding from his head.

The victim told officers how Ash had started “acting crazy,” prompting her to defend and lock herself inside their trailer. He began screaming and threatening her multiple times. She stated that he then began pouring gasoline outside the trailer and on the ground.

During Monday’s sentencing, Defense Attorney Samuel Goble said there was a physical fight that night but his client never threatened to kill anyone. The gas poured around the outside of the RV was actually because his client tripped while carrying a container, spilling it.

Ash told the court that alcohol had been involved prior to the dispute. He acknowledged what had happened and took responsibility for his actions.

The victim said Ash was a kind man and not threatening. She also acknowledged that they had messed up that night, drinking alcohol and letting their argument get out of hand.

Judge Brandon Maynard agreed with attorneys and ordered Ash to be given credit for the 239 days he had already served in jail.

Although Ash’s sentence is completed, he will still be held in jail on a warrant from the state of California. He is wanted for violating his probation and parole, due to his arrest in June. He will likely be transferred back there in the coming weeks.

