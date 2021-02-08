After a life filled with love and selfless service Ruth Holyoak Jones began the next phase of her eternal existence on February 1, 2021. Ruth endured well to the very end, with patience, gratitude, and cheerfulness. Even her strong physical heart could not be matched by her deep generosity, kindness and ability to see and welcome individuals into her life, “that’s for sure.”

Ruth was born on March 21, 1920 in Parowan, Utah to Hattie Scott and Joseph Ferguson Holyoak. Ruth, as the youngest child, was lovingly welcomed into their home by her parents, three brothers, Glen, Arlo, Shirley and one sister, Nelda.

Ruth was one of the few women of her high school graduating class of 30, who went on to pursue a college degree. She attended the Branch Agricultural College in Cedar City and graduated from Brigham Young University. After graduating she taught second grade at Cedar City Elementary School. Ruth’s passion for education culminated in the encouragement she gave to each of her posterity of 95 to “get an education.”

Ruth married LaVon Jones on November 7, 1941 and together they raised a family of seven children. She lost her beloved LaVon to cancer in 2006, yet Ruth moved forward with courage and a positive outlook. For over 100 years, Ruth dedicated her life to loving and supporting her children: Shirley [Richard] Murri, Lee [Lynette] Jones, Coleen [Henry] Beutler, Carol [Paul] Sonntag, Mava [Ronald] Day, Kevin [Tanya] Jones, and infant son, Bruce H. Jones, deceased. Her loving circle expanded to include 23 grandchildren, 64 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. GG, as she was lovingly called, knew them individually and developed a unique relationship with each one by attending family events and sending them a birthday card, padded with dollars and a yearly Christmas ornament.

Even in her final years when her worn out body made it difficult to attend family events, GG found ways to support each family member. She relished any time she could spend with them, even if, because of Covid-19, it was only a phone call, smile or an air hug through her window.

Cooking and baking and using her creativity to prepare delicious and nutritious foods brought much joy to Ruth and was her favorite way of serving others. Ruth loved sharing her food and baked goods, and her grandchildren especially loved her cinnamon rolls.

Wherever Ruth was, she reached out to others on an individual level and though she was suffering with the challenges of an aging body, kept a smile on her face and spoke kind words to all. She could be seen pushing her walker to visit a sick neighbor; preparing chicken noodle soup for one of her grandchildren; helping a daughter sew a quilt for a new grandbaby; or making huge portions of stuffing for Thanksgiving dinner.

One of the reasons Ruth survived to almost 101 years was the tender and competent care she received from Maple Springs and Canyon Hospice. Each staff member contributed to her long, healthy and happy life, especially during COVID. We would like to especially honor those staff members who transformed their care of Ruth into true charity!

For Ruth, Jesus Christ and her family were the focus of her life and she loved them with all of her generous and strong heart. This love prompted her devoted service in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her most cherished calling was as a temple worker in the Colorado Denver Temple.

Although she began and ended her life in Utah, she spent 45 years living in Colorado. In 1986 Ruth and LaVon built a cabin overlooking a stream in the mountains of the Colorado Rockies where she spent many happy days enjoying the beauty of the columbines and wildflowers of the meadow and watching the hummingbirds who came to their window. They loved to share their cabin with family and friends and everyone who came left with treasured memories of being at their cabin and eating her delicious scones.

Ruth bolstered and provided support for others through quiet acts of service and was not one to take the spotlight but was always on the sidelines cheering on others. Her example of how to endure with faith and trust in the Lord and His timing has helped all of her posterity to courageously face their own adversities.

Because Ruth truly cared and supported those in need, we suggest that in lieu of flowers contributions be made to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints–Humanitarian Fund.

A private family funeral service will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 11:00am at the Perry Stake Center, 685 West 2250 South, Perry, Utah.

Family Graveside services and interment will be held on Saturday, February, 13, 2021, at 1:00pm at the Cedar City Cemetery, 685 North Main Street, Cedar City, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family