Utah State climbs two spots to No. 21 in national rankings

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State’s gymnastics team is ranked No. 21 in the country in the Road to Nationals rankings, which were released Monday.

The Aggies jumped two spots in the poll after recording their fourth-highest road score in school history with a season-best 196.250 last weekend at No. 22 Boise State. The score also ranks 10th all-time in school history for any meet.

All four teams in the MRGC are ranked in the top 25 this week. BYU is No. 11, Southern Utah dropped three spots to No. 18 and Boise State climbed three spots to No. 22.

Utah State also holds national rankings on three events. The Aggies are 23rd on vault (48.863), 24th on bars (48.919) and 20th on beam (48.881).

Individually, senior Autumn DeHarde is tied for first in the MRGC and tied for eighth in the nation with a beam average of 9.900. Fellow senior Mikaela Meyer is first in the MRGC and tied for 18th in the nation with a vault average of 9.869.

DeHarde was named the MRGC Beam Specialist of the Week after capturing the title with a season-high-tying 9.925, which is tied for eighth all-time in school history, on the event against the Broncos. She has captured a pair of beam titles this season and has 14 in her career, extending her own school record. Her 23 career titles rank 13th all-time in school history.

Meyer was tabbed the MRGC Vault Specialist of the Week for the second-consecutive week after she won the title with a career-high-tying 9.900 against BSU. She has captured the vault crown in the Aggies’ last three meets, and has five vault titles in her career, which is tied for 11th all-time in school history.

Utah State returns home to face Boise State in another MRGC dual meet on Saturday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m., at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

Fans can follow the Aggie gymnastics program at twitter.com/USUGymnastics, on Facebook at Utah State Gymnastics, and on Instagram at USUGymnastics. Fans can also follow the USU athletic program at twitter.com/USUAthletics or on Facebook at UtahStateAthletics.