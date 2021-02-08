Utah’s positive cases, deaths and hospitalizations are down

FILE - Photo by Matthew Henry from Burst

Recently there have been decreasing numbers of coronavirus deaths, positive cases and hospitalizations in Utah, including 908 new positives Sunday. Nationally, cases have decreased 16 percent over the week earlier.

The Utah Department of Health reports revealed 2,119 new coronavirus positive tests during the two-day weekend. And since there were 14,109 tests administered statewide, that yields a 24-hour positivity rate of 15 percent.

The Bear River Health Department Saturday listed 78 positive coronavirus cases and 29 more Sunday with 18,935 cases in the district since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 724 patients hospitalized in the district: 507 in Cache County, 212 in Box Elder County and five in Rich County.

Utah reports here have been 66 coronavirus fatalities in the three northern Utah counties: 38 in Box Elder County, 28 in Cache County and none in Rich County.

COVID-19 has taken the lives of 1,736 residents in Utah, including five deaths Saturday and three on Sunday.

Sunday state officials announced 9,852 new vaccinations since Saturday, so now 413,937 people have been vaccinated.

Positive cases of the coronavirus over the 10 months of the pandemic in Utah now total 354,608 as of Sunday and there have been 2,076,035 people tested.

There are currently 329 people in Utah hospitalized with COVID-19, down by six since Saturday, with 120 in intensive care units, down by three since a day earlier.

Utah’s rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,143 and the rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 15.6 percent.

In the latest report from Idaho there are 165,209 confirmed cases and there have been 1,767 deaths in Idaho. Franklin County has had 1,032 positive cases and there have been 313 cases in Oneida County and 334 in Bear Lake County.