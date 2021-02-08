Video competition used to create buzz in helping to plan Cache County’s future

Imaginecache.com

LOGAN — Imagine Cache is a project that hopes to engage the public, to get feedback and get people personally invested in sharing their thoughts and ideas in planning for the next 20 to 30 years in Cache County.

Recently, they sponsored a video competition and on KVNU’s For the People program this past week, Cache County’s Trail and Active Transportation coordinator Carly Lansche told us how it went.

“We were pleased to have had 13 different videos submitted, all of which were very different from each other. Our hope in reaching out to the community was, let’s celebrate why Cache Valley is a great place to call home and live, and work and play. We were really hoping that folks would get creative, and they did,” said Lansche.

The 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners each receive a cash prize.

“We had a total of 243 votes and Sarah Rasmussen, who was the first place winner, got 141 votes which was just an absolute landslide,” Lansche explained.

“Our 2nd place winner got 71, and then our 3rd place winner got 53, and they were all so different. But the first place winner (with) all the drone footage of the valley was just breathtaking.”

Lansche said the video competition was all a part of a larger conversation to get the public involved as the county updates the master plan that will guide future development patterns for the next several decades.

She said the competition was a fun way to create interest and generate some buzz. To see the winning video and see how you can get involved visit ImagineCache.com.

